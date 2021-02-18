48,006 persons vaccinated in Maharashtra on Thursday

As many as 48,006 personsreceived coronavirus vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Thursday,an official said.

Of them, 40,931 received their first dose while 7,075received the second jab.

Those who received the first dose of the vaccineincluded 14,673 healthcare workers and 26,258 frontlineworkers.

Thus, the cumulative figure of those who have receivedthe first dose in the state reached 8,30,345, the officialadded.

