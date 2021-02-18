Left Menu

48,006 persons vaccinated in Maharashtra on Thursday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:47 IST
As many as 48,006 personsreceived coronavirus vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Thursday,an official said.

Of them, 40,931 received their first dose while 7,075received the second jab.

Those who received the first dose of the vaccineincluded 14,673 healthcare workers and 26,258 frontlineworkers.

Thus, the cumulative figure of those who have receivedthe first dose in the state reached 8,30,345, the officialadded.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

