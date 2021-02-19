Left Menu

Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals

Venezuela's government said on Thursday it started vaccinating health workers with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, adding it hopes to inoculate 70% of the country's population against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:30 IST
Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's government said on Thursday it started vaccinating health workers with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, adding it hopes to inoculate 70% of the country's population against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has received 100,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, and is in talks with the opposition to pay for more using funds frozen in the United States under a sanctions program. "Today (we) begin the plan to serve those who are on the front lines" in the fight against coronavirus, said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in televised comments.

"In the coming months, we will have more than 70% of the population vaccinated and we will achieve the so-called herd immunity," said the Health Minister Carlos Alvarado. Official figures as of Wednesday showed Venezuela has had a total of 134,319 COVID-19 cases and 1,297 related deaths. Medical experts and opposition leaders have said the figure is likely much higher.

Venezuela has around 1 million health workers, according to medical organizations. They frequently complain of low wages and poor working conditions in public hospitals, which suffer from lack of water, power and medical supplies.

At the Miguel Perez Carreno hospital in western Caracas, 150 nurses, or 90% of their total, did not show up to work on Thursday to protest salaries of only $3 per month, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rodriguez said that in the next two weeks, health personnel will be vaccinated in Caracas and nearby states of Miranda and La Guaira. As she spoke, state television showed images of a half dozen women in blue and green uniforms in hospitals receiving injections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday.The BlastDoor feature processes incoming iMessage traffic and only passes on safe data...

NASA rover Perseverance pierces Mars' atmosphere on way to attempted landing

NASAs robotic science rover Perseverance streaked into the thin atmosphere of Mars on Thursday to begin a daredevil seven-minute descent and attempted landing on an ancient lake bed where scientists plan to search for traces of fossilized m...

United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran

The United States is prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to compliance with a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday. ...

Soccer-Palace's Zaha to stop taking knee before Premier League games

Crystal Palaces Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha says he will stop taking a knee before Premier League matches kick off as part of English footballs anti-racism campaign because he believes the meaning of the degrading gesture has been los...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021