Left Menu

China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 18, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,816, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-02-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 05:51 IST
China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 18, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,816, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

The Biden administration said Friday its ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trumps maximum pressure campaign that sought to isolate ...

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly t...

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote U.S. COVID-19 relief

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White Houses 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress. The vir...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn httpson.ft.com2OUHNat - Robinhood chief apolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021