New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 caseReuters | Wellington | Updated: 19-02-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 06:32 IST
New Zealand reported one new locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday, which was linked to the existing cluster in its biggest city Auckland.
The new case was a household contact of some of the previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It also said there were three new cases in managed isolation facilities at the border.
