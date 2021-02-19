Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:14 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,113 to 2,369,719 , data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 508 to 67,206, the tally showed.
