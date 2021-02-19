Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:14 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,113 to 2,369,719 , data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 508 to 67,206, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure drug

Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat low blood pressure.Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administrat...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as tech slide resumes, jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. Shares of AppleInc, MicrosoftC...

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italys 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider With support ebbing, its fate ...

NSANSA

NSANSA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021