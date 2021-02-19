Ukraine's death rate jumps 42.9% in December - government data
Overall in 2020, Ukraine, a country of 41 million, reported 6.1% more fatalities - or 616,835 people - than in the previous year. As of Friday, Ukraine had officially registered 24,972 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:58 IST
The number of Ukrainians who died in December jumped 42.9% to 67,663 people compared to the same period in 2019, the State Statistics Service said in data released late on Thursday that was consistent with a spike in COVID-19 fatalities. Overall in 2020, Ukraine, a country of 41 million, reported 6.1% more fatalities - or 616,835 people - than in the previous year.
As of Friday, Ukraine had officially registered 24,972 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago. The figure marks a lower per capita death rate than seen in many European countries, a fact the government attributes to its tough lockdown measures.
However, Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF's representative in Ukraine, for UNICEF, told Reuters in a recent interview that the lower death toll could be partly due to less widespread testing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- UNICEF
- European
- Ukrainians
ALSO READ
Three patients, doctor die in Ukraine COVID hospital fire
Three patients, doctor die in Ukraine COVID hospital fire
Ukraine hospital fire kills 3 COVID-19 patients, doctor
Ukraine secures 12 million AstraZeneca, Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses
Ukraine hopes to get some COVID-19 vaccines from other states