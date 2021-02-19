Left Menu

Ukraine's death rate jumps 42.9% in December - government data

Overall in 2020, Ukraine, a country of 41 million, reported 6.1% more fatalities - or 616,835 people - than in the previous year. As of Friday, Ukraine had officially registered 24,972 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:58 IST
Ukraine's death rate jumps 42.9% in December - government data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of Ukrainians who died in December jumped 42.9% to 67,663 people compared to the same period in 2019, the State Statistics Service said in data released late on Thursday that was consistent with a spike in COVID-19 fatalities. Overall in 2020, Ukraine, a country of 41 million, reported 6.1% more fatalities - or 616,835 people - than in the previous year.

As of Friday, Ukraine had officially registered 24,972 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago. The figure marks a lower per capita death rate than seen in many European countries, a fact the government attributes to its tough lockdown measures.

However, Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF's representative in Ukraine, for UNICEF, told Reuters in a recent interview that the lower death toll could be partly due to less widespread testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana expects delivery of around 350,000 AstraZeneca vaccine shots by end of next week

Ghana is expecting a first delivery of a little over 350,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots by the end of next week, according to a plan presented by health officials on Friday.It plans to spend around 3 for every two shots of vaccin...

Australian Open: Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to book final berth against Djokovic

Russias Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open final for the first time with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday. With this win, world no. 4 extended his winning streak to 20 matc...

Agri ministry permitted to use drones for remote sensing data collection

The agriculture ministry has been permitted to use drones for remote sensing data collection under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted conditional exem...

PM Modi launches key power, urban sector projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sector in Kerala via video conferencing. He inaugurated Pugalur-Thrissur Power Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021