Left Menu

Serbian Orthodox Church enthrones its new Patriarch

Another part of the enthronement ceremony is expected to take place in the coming weeks, when Porfirije will take the throne at the Pec monastery in Kosovo, the medieval seat of Serbian Orthodox patriarchs. In a sermon, Porfirije said that Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province, mainly populated by Albanians, would remain a focus of the church's policies.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:12 IST
Serbian Orthodox Church enthrones its new Patriarch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of worshippers including top officials and clergy gathered in Belgrade on Friday to mark the enthronement of Porfirije, the new Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, a day after his election. Porfirije, 59, Serbia's 46th Patriarch is seen as a modernist inside the conservative church. He is the successor to Patriarch Irinej, who died in November from COVID-19 at the age of 90.

Porfirije will lead a church of about 12 million people in Serbia, the other five former Yugoslav republics, Kosovo, and dioceses in the United States, Australia and Western Europe. Flanked by bishops in their ornate robes, Porfirije was handed a crosier, a ceremonial staff that is a symbol of his office, and a stiff white hat.

Most in the crowd, including Porfirije, did not wear face masks, despite a surge in coronavirus infections in the country. Another part of the enthronement ceremony is expected to take place in the coming weeks when Porfirije will take the throne at the Pec monastery in Kosovo, the medieval seat of Serbian Orthodox patriarchs.

In a sermon, Porfirije said that Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province, mainly populated by Albanians, would remain a focus of the church's policies. "Kosovo is for us ... an umbilical cord that links us with the essence of our identity," he said.

Serbs and their church regard Kosovo as the cradle of their Orthodox Christianity and it is home to some of their most important religious sites. Belgrade lost control of Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed its forces following a counter-insurgency in which more the 13,000 people, mainly Kosovo Albanians, were killed.

The church and the government in Belgrade enjoy the backing of Russia, a traditional Slavic and Orthodox Christian ally, in their refusal to recognize independent Kosovo. Serbia is a European Union membership candidate, but before it joins the bloc it must mend ties with Kosovo and allow it to join international bodies, including the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.New damage could further complica...

Former cops, members of judiciary write to President; slam those criticising Disha's arrest

Slamming those criticising the arrest of activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, a group of former members of the judiciary and law-enforcement agencies has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that those with vested interests ar...

New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy

The new public sector enterprises policy envisages that the strategic sectors have limited number of players restricting it to maximum four public sector enterprises of the holding nature, a top official said on Friday.Department of Public ...

Spain close to vaccinating all nursing-home residents, on track for summer goals

Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing-home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021