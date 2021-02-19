Left Menu

Nashik sees 335 COVID-19 cases, 145 recoveries, 397 vaccinated

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:51 IST
Nashik sees 335 COVID-19 cases, 145 recoveries, 397 vaccinated
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik increased by 335 on Friday to reach 1,19,354, while theday also witnessed three deaths and 145 recoveries, said anofficial.

The toll in Nashik district is 2,082 and the number ofpeople discharged stands at 1,15,728, he said.

With 1,125 samples being examined on Friday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,25,475, headded.

Meanwhile, 397 health care workers were covered onFriday under the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway here,which comprised 287 who got the first dose, and 110 beingadministered the second dose, officials said.

