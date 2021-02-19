COVID vaccination: Over 24K beneficiaries receive shots in Delhi

Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to 24,321 beneficiaries in Delhi on Friday, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the second consecutive day, according to data shared by officials.

Ten minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said.

On Thursday, 24,417 persons in total had received jabs with an overall turnout of about 80 per cent spread across 302 vaccination centres.

On Friday, 24,321 beneficiaries received shots, including 1,790 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data.

On Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centre, according to official data.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

''Ten minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported,'' the official said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second dose began to given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive. The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

With this the toll from coronavirus infection has grown to 10,897.

