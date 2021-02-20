Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:46 IST
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Saturday.

The total coronavirus caseload in the state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has five active COVID-19cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease, and 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.63 percent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 percent and the fatality rate at 0.33 percent, the official said.

Altogether, 4,03,063 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 446 on Friday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) DimongPadung said that 18,697 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

