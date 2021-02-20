Left Menu

UK urges Sec Council to push for pause in wars

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a "sustained humanitarian pause" to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The proposed resolution reiterates the council's demand last July 1 for "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities" in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to the Central African Republic, Mali, and Sudan, and Somalia, an appeal first made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, "emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the COVAX Facility," an ambitious World Health Organization project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people.

The British draft stresses that "equitable access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, certified as safe and efficacious, is essential to end the pandemic." It would recognize "the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing, and stopping transmission, in order to bring the pandemic to an end." The draft follows up on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's appeal to the 15-member Security Council on Wednesday to adopt a resolution calling for local cease-fires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

