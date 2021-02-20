Left Menu

Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: expert

A senior member of theMaharashtra governments COVID-19 task force on Saturday saidthat lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacyin countering the spread of the virus.According to task force member and endocrinologist DrShashank Joshi, promotion of double masking wearing twolayers of face covering and formation of micro-containmentzones could be effective.Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick ininfection numbers this month.Lockdown is a draconian measure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:04 IST
Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: expert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior member of theMaharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Saturday saidthat lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacyin countering the spread of the virus.

According to task force member and endocrinologist DrShashank Joshi, promotion of ''double masking'' (wearing twolayers of face covering) and formation of micro-containmentzones could be effective.

Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick ininfection numbers this month.

''Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (toenforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is nopoint in enforcing night curfews,'' he said at a paneldiscussion.

Asked what should the government do in the currentsituation, Joshi said, ''Double masking, maintaining physicaldistancing, extreme precaution of hygiene and formation ofmicro-containment zone are the right measures.'' He also said that the distribution of coronavirusvaccine should be decentralized.

''There are some issues with the CoWin app which isslowing down the vaccination procedure. If the state gets morepowers, it will be helpful to cover more and more people,'' hesaid.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the stategovernment on the COVID-19 outbreak, said the vaccine oncoronavirus is safe as over one crore people in the countryhave been vaccinated and nobody has died or developed seriouscomplications.

''The Centre should expedite the vaccination drive andgive more say to the state governments in vaccinedistribution,'' he said.

On Friday, only over 14,000 people were vaccinated inMaharashtra while new infections are rising in the state. PTINDKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High time country gets out of election mode: Patnaik at Niti Aayog meeting

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Saturday hit out at politicisation of every action ofan elected government and all crimes, saying it is high timethat the country gets out of election mode and allows electedgovernments to function.The ch...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021