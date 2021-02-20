Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: expert

A senior member of theMaharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Saturday saidthat lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacyin countering the spread of the virus.

According to task force member and endocrinologist DrShashank Joshi, promotion of ''double masking'' (wearing twolayers of face covering) and formation of micro-containmentzones could be effective.

Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick ininfection numbers this month.

''Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (toenforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is nopoint in enforcing night curfews,'' he said at a paneldiscussion.

Asked what should the government do in the currentsituation, Joshi said, ''Double masking, maintaining physicaldistancing, extreme precaution of hygiene and formation ofmicro-containment zone are the right measures.'' He also said that the distribution of coronavirusvaccine should be decentralized.

''There are some issues with the CoWin app which isslowing down the vaccination procedure. If the state gets morepowers, it will be helpful to cover more and more people,'' hesaid.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the stategovernment on the COVID-19 outbreak, said the vaccine oncoronavirus is safe as over one crore people in the countryhave been vaccinated and nobody has died or developed seriouscomplications.

''The Centre should expedite the vaccination drive andgive more say to the state governments in vaccinedistribution,'' he said.

On Friday, only over 14,000 people were vaccinated inMaharashtra while new infections are rising in the state. PTINDKRK KRK

