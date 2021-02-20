Eight new COVID-19 cases in Noida

Noida (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,477, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 61 from 62 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another nine patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,325, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached at 99.40 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,432 from 2,521 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,91,559 and the death toll 8,714 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)