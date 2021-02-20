Left Menu

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Some 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Mexico on Saturday from Hong Kong, the country's foreign minister said. Mexico is now applying vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter. He said an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

He said an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. So far, Mexico has reported 2,030,491 cases of COVID-19 in the country as well 178,965 deaths.

