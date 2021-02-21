Left Menu

Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 09:12 IST
Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, with Morrison among a small group receiving the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"This is the beginning of a big game change," Morrison told reporters moments after getting injected at a medical centre in Sydney. "Every day that goes past from here gets more normal. And that is what is exciting about today." The intergovernmental National Cabinet is to review how its five-stage vaccination programme will change the way the country manages the risk of coronavirus transmission in the future, including at its state and international borders.

Australian states have introduced some of the strictest community mobility restrictions in the world to manage the spread of the virus, including intermittent city lockdowns, curfews and border closures. Reporting a second consecutive day with no coronavirus transmission in the community, the nation has had just under 29,000 infections and 909 deaths since March, ranking among the top 10 in a COVID-19 performance index.

Morrison said the vaccine addresses his "greatest fear" as prime minister: "serious disease and the sort of widespread fatalities that we saw overseas." A small number of older Australians at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in western Sydney, aged-care staff, and frontline nurses and workers were also among the first injected, officials said.

From Monday morning, a broader "phase 1-A" rollout is to begin among aged-care and disability staff, and border protection and quarantine workers at vaccine hubs nationwide. "Phase 1-B" vaccinations of immunocompromised people and those over 70 years old, as well as Indigenous Australians over 55 years old and emergency service workers, are to follow.

The vast majority of the population will be injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which can be produced locally, by the end of October. On Saturday, thousands of people attended anti-vaccine rallies in major Australian cities to protest what they incorrectly believed to be mandatory vaccinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voting underway for polls to 6 municipal corporations in Guj

Elections to six municipalcorporations in Gujarat are being held on Sunday amid tightsecurity and adherence to COVID-19 norms.People started queuing up outside polling booths soonafter the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the si...

Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nations vaccination programme a massive step that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are...

U'khand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site

Two more bodies were recovered from the flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, taking the death toll in the calamity in Uttarakhand to 67 even as search operations continued there for the 15th day on Sunday.Three bodies had bee...

UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission UGC finalising a draft for the regulations of these programmes.However, a final d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021