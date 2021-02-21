Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans in last 3 days

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 21-02-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 09:33 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, an official said on Sunday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said.

The archipelago now has only three active COVID-19cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district, he said.

The other two districts of the union territory - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free as both don't have any active coronavirus case, the official said.

One more patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to4,949, while 62 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far tested 2,57,213 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.95 per cent, he added.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight in the union territory is required to produce an RT-PCR negative report before he or she is allowed entry into the islands.

A total of 5,089 health care and frontline workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, he said.

At least 1,306 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

