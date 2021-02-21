Left Menu

Kerala govt urges Centre to release more COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:42 IST
Kerala govt urges Centre to release more COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government has asked the Centre to release more doses of COVID 19 vaccine to the state and sought permission for health workers, who missed the opportunity, to register again to receive the shot.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja shot off a letter to her counterpart at the Centre, Harsh Vardhan in this regard.

Though most of the health workers in the southern state-registered within the stipulated time, a few of them could not, she stated in the letter adding that they should be given a chance to register again.

More doses of vaccine should be provided for the vaccination of the third priority group-those aged above 50years, the minister said.

Pointing out that Kerala has the highest elderly population in the country, Shailaja wanted the Health Ministry to issue immediate guidelines on the registration and vaccination of the third priority group and provide adequate additional doses of vaccine for them.

So far, 3,36,327 (94 per cent of the revised target)health workers and 57,658 frontline fighters (38 per cent)have received the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine in the state.

In addition,23,707 health workers have got the second dose also, she said.

Noting that Kerala had taken effective steps to check the widespread pandemic, Shailaja said the recent ICMR ZeroSurveillance study has found that only very few people in thestate were infected by the viral infection.

Well-coordinated activities and interventions had helped the southern state to put up a good fight against the disease, she added in the letter.

Kerala on Saturday registered 4,650 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths taking the total number of those affected in the state by the deadly virus to 10.30 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Tens of thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military coup gathered on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing ...

Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 - media

Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021