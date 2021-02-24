Left Menu

Mexico posts 1,273 more coronavirus deaths, 8,634 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 07:42 IST
Representative image

Mexico's reported an additional 1,273 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death count to 181,809, according to the country's health ministry.

The health ministry data showed Mexico also registered 8,634 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,052,266 cases.

