Mexico posts 1,273 more coronavirus deaths, 8,634 new cases

Mexico posts 1,273 more coronavirus deaths, 8,634 new casesReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 07:42 IST
Mexico's reported an additional 1,273 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death count to 181,809, according to the country's health ministry.
The health ministry data showed Mexico also registered 8,634 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,052,266 cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico