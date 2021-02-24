Left Menu

Thailand receives its first coronavirus vaccines

Thailand received on Wednesday its first 200,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the country's first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier this week said 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine would also arrive on Wednesday and that Prayuth would be among the first recipients.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 10:43 IST
Thailand receives its first coronavirus vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand received on Wednesday its first 200,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the country's first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine this weekend. Most doses have been reserved for frontline medical workers.

"Thank you to the People's Republic of China for delivering the vaccine this month and subsequent months," Prayuth said on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, where a refrigerated container bearing the flags of the two countries was lowered from a Thai Airways plane. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier this week said 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine would also arrive on Wednesday and that Prayuth would be among the first recipients. Thailand is expecting to take delivery of a further 1.8 doses of CoronaVac in March and April, to be given mainly to health workers and at-risk groups.

The country has so far been spared of the kind of epidemic seen elsewhere, with just over 25,000 infections overall. The vaccine's arrival comes amid some public criticism of the government and accusations it has been too slow to secure the vaccines.

Its mass immunization campaign, which aims to administer 10 million doses a month, is slated to begin in June, using 26 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccines produced by local firm Siam Bioscience. It has also reserved a further 35 million doses of the vaccine. The government has said it plans to vaccinate more than half the adult population this year.

"We will procure more as we produce them so there is enough to create herd immunity in our country," Prayuth said. He said the Chinese vaccine would need a few days to be prepared for inoculations.

"As for who will take it first is another story," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ishant becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests

Pacer Ishant Sharma became the second India fast bowler to play 100 Test matches when he bowled the first over of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday. Ishant also became the fourth Indian bowler...

Javadekhar slams Rahul Gandhi on his 'MP in north' remark, accuses him of insulting Indians

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over his north and south politics remark, alleging that insulting Indians was a favourite pastime of his. Insulting Indians is a favourite pastime...

Germany confirms it will receive 16 million AZ doses in Q2

Germany said it expected to receive 16 million doses of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter, the health ministry said.That could represent a shortfall from the companys commitments to deliver about twice that number of do...

India to host World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging

Equestrian Federation of India, in association with Equiwings Sports, will organise the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from March 11-14. A total of seven countries including Russia, US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021