Left Menu

Maharashtra has ample medical supply for second COVID-19 wave, says state FDA

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday clarified that the state has ample medicines and other medical supplies in case of a second COVID-19 wave.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:26 IST
Maharashtra has ample medical supply for second COVID-19 wave, says state FDA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday clarified that the state has ample medicines and other medical supplies in case of a second COVID-19 wave. In a press note, the FDA said that the possibility of a second coronavirus wave in Maharashtra cannot be ruled out and for that the state must be prepared with all necessary medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir along with equipments like masks, sanitisers and oxygen supply and more.

The FDA commissioner of the state has held an assembly meeting regarding the available stock of necessary medicines and equipment for COVID-19. He was satisfied after the meeting as the stocks were available to tackle a possible second wave of the virus. According to the FDA, the state has 51,425 injections of Remdesivir, 20,25,381 Favipiravir tablets and their Nagpur lab has currently stored 1.97 lakh injections that are ready to be distributed.

Furthermore, oxygen for medical use is also available in ample quantities with 30 producers, 88 riffillers/distributers. Maharashtra has a collective capacity of 1287 metric tonnes per day of medical oxygen while the demand is at 513 MT per day. Hence the commissioner was assured that there was no shortage in terms of availability of medical oxygen. The FDA also assured that N-95 masks, 2ply masks, 3ply masks and sanitisers will be available in the market at reasonable prices.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks. State authorities have also imposed a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8 exempting essential services.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69; Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level.

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69 Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level....

CCI imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on FPBAI, 2 others

The Competition Commission of India CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India FPBAI and two individuals for indulging in anti competitive practices.Besides, FPBAI and i...

Mamata writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal get vaccines for people before polls

Aiming at inoculating people of West Bengal for COVID-19 free of cost before the upcoming assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to help the state in procuring vaccine...

Dutch report record catch of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine

Customs authorities in Hamburg and Antwerp have seized a record haul of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in two raids this month, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday. The two shipments together represented a stree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021