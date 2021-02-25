WHO says working with EC to manage regional COVID vaccine donations

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine donations for other countries on the continent, the head of its European office said on Thursday. Hans Kluge, asked about doses for countries in the Balkans, told a news conference: "We are also working closely... with the European Commission at all levels on the issue of donations."

Austria would be coordinating those donations, he said.

