WHO says working with EC to manage regional COVID vaccine donations
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine donations for other countries on the continent, the head of its European office said on Thursday. Hans Kluge, asked about doses for countries in the Balkans, told a news conference: "We are also working closely... with the European Commission at all levels on the issue of donations."
Austria would be coordinating those donations, he said.
