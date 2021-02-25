Hungary expects 1 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine in March and April in total

Hungary expects to get 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine in March and April in total, with 3.5 million more doses arriving in May, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Hungary started inoculating people with Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday after receiving its first shipment of 550,000 doses last week, making it the first country in the European Union to use a Chinese vaccine.

