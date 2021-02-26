Left Menu

Novel chip for COVID-19 testing delivers results on smartphone

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:49 IST
Novel chip for COVID-19 testing delivers results on smartphone
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have developed a stamp-sized chip that simplifies COVID-19 testing and delivers results on a smartphone in less than 55 minutes.

The microfluidic chip developed by researchers from Rice University in the US measures the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein, a biomarker for COVID-19, in blood serum from a standard finger prick.

According to the research published in the journal ACS Sensors, the nanobeads bind to SARS-CoV-2 N protein in the chip and transport it to an electrochemical sensor that detects minute amounts of the biomarker.

The researchers noted that their process simplifies sample handling compared to swab-based PCR tests that are widely used to diagnose COVID-19 and need to be analyzed in a laboratory.

''What's great about this device is that it doesn't require a laboratory,'' said Rice lab of mechanical engineer Peter Lillehoj.

''You can perform the entire test and generate the results at the collection site, health clinic, or even a pharmacy. The entire system is easily transportable and easy to use,'' he said in a statement.

The team, including Rice graduate student and lead author Jiran Li, took advantage of existing biosensing tools to develop simple diagnostics like a microneedle patch introduced last year to diagnose malaria.

The new tool relies on a slightly more complex detection scheme but delivers accurate, quantitative results in a short amount of time.

To test the device, the researchers relied on donated serum samples from people who were healthy and others who were COVID-19-positive.

They said a longer incubation yields more accurate results when using the whole serum.

The team found that 55 minutes was an optimum amount of time for the microchip to sense SARS-CoV-2 N protein at concentrations as low as 50 picograms (billionths of a gram) per milliliter in whole serum.

The microchip could detect N protein in even lower concentrations, at 10 picograms per milliliter, in only 25 minutes by diluting the serum fivefold.

Paired with a Google Pixel 2 phone and a plug-in potentiostat -- a device that controls voltage and measures resulting current -- it was able to deliver a positive diagnosis with a concentration as low as 230 picograms for whole serum.

''There are standard procedures to modify the beads with an antibody that targets a particular biomarker,'' Lillehoj said.

''When you combine them with a sample containing the biomarker, in this case, SARS-CoV-2 N protein, they bond together,'' he added.

A capillary tube is used to deliver the sample to the chip, which is then placed on a magnet that pulls the beads towards an electrochemical sensor coated with capture antibodies.

The beads bind to the capture antibodies and generate a current proportional to the concentration of the biomarker in the sample.

The potentiostat reads that current and sends a signal to its phone app.

If there are no COVID-19 biomarkers, the beads do not bind to the sensor and get washed away inside the chip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Key accused in Chikkaballapura quarry blast arrested

G S Nagaraja, one of the partners of the quarry and the prime accused in the Chikkaballapura quarry blast case has been arrested, police said.Nagaraja, also a local BJP leader from Gudibande, had been absconding since the blast was held on ...

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhis Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.The police said Joseph died on the spot after the...

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits: PM at webinar on financial sector.

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits PM at webinar on financial sector....

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups: PM.

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021