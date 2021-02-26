Left Menu

Ivory Coast becomes second country to receive COVAX vaccines

A plane carrying 504,000 doses touched down in the commercial capital Abidjan, paving the way for the West African nation to launch a vaccination campaign next week. By the end of this year, COVAX plans to deliver nearly 2 billion doses to over 90 low- and middle-income countries, hoping to level a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:38 IST
Ivory Coast becomes second country to receive COVAX vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ivory Coast received a shipment of COVID-19 doses from the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility on Friday, becoming the second country to benefit from a programme meant to ensure fairer distribution amid a global scramble. A plane carrying 504,000 doses touched down in the commercial capital Abidjan, paving the way for the West African nation to launch a vaccination campaign next week.

By the end of this year, COVAX plans to deliver nearly 2 billion doses to over 90 low- and middle-income countries, hoping to level a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world. "This fight against the pandemic must be done in a democratic manner," said Ivorian Health Minister Eugene Aka Aouele as he welcomed the arrival of the shipment.

"The democratisation of the fight enables our countries to get the right to the vaccines in the same way as the big nations," he said. The first batch from COVAX was delivered to neighbouring Ghana on Wednesday.

CHALLENGES The plan should provide coverage for up to 20% of countries' populations. But it will not be enough to reach herd immunity and effectively contain the virus, forcing African countries to also look to bilateral agreements, donations and an African Union procurement plan.

And while many countries will receive the COVAX shots for free, they have to find financing for distribution and community outreach. "You want to make sure that the right regulatory approval, the right cold storage is there and everything else, otherwise you risk having things not work," said Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccines alliance, which leads COVAX with the World Health Organization and other partners.

Africa's reported COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000 last week, much less than other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms under-equipped hospitals. Ivory Coast, population 25 million, has recorded around 35,650 coronavirus cases and 188 deaths.

In Abidjan, some residents were sceptical about the vaccination drive. "It's the rich and their families who will get vaccinated," said 40-year-old vegetable-seller Seydou Kamagate, as customers at his stall nodded in agreement. "I don't think my family and I will ever get a vaccine." (Additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Aaron Ross, Karishma Singh and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021