Left Menu

Vardhan lays foundation stone for Nagaland's second medical college

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:25 IST
Vardhan lays foundation stone for Nagaland's second medical college
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for Nagaland's second medical college, which will be set up in Mon district with an estimated investment of Rs 325 crore.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by 2023-24.

The new college in Mon, one of the most backward districts of the state, will help provide affordable healthcare services to nearly 2.5 lakh people, an official said.

The upcoming facility was approved with an expenditure of Rs 325 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme, he said.

On the occasion, Vardhan lauded healthcare professionals for their service in the COVID-19 crisis and said India is ahead of many developed countries in the fight against the disease.

The Union minister will visit the state's first medical college here on Saturday to oversee the ongoing development works there.

He urged the state government to take steps to achieve the country's target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

The minister said the country currently has 562 medical colleges, while 175 more are in the process of development and around 1,50,000 health and wellness centres have been set up.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the new college will not only benefit Nagaland but also help people living in the neighbouring states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the facility will be run by the state government under the public-private partnership model.

Mon Medical College is one of the 75 facilities which will be constructed in the districts across the country where people have been deprived of better health services, Rio added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021