Left Menu

WHO DG thanks PM for support to COVAX, Modi says India committed to sharing resources

India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked him for supporting the COVAX scheme that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.Thanks India Prime Minister narendramodi for supporting Vaccine Equity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:07 IST
WHO DG thanks PM for support to COVAX, Modi says India committed to sharing resources
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

India is committed to sharing resources, experiences and knowledge for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked him for supporting the COVAX scheme that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

''Thanks India & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting Vaccine Equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example,'' the World Health Organisation Director-General said in a tweet late Thursday.

Responding to the tweet, Modi said, ''Thank you @DrTedros. We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good.'' Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said India's vaccine capacity will generate another 1.1 billion doses for the WHO-led COVAX scheme that distributes them to developing countries.

The aim of COVAX is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021