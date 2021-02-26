Left Menu

Punjab records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 628 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:36 IST
Punjab records 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 628 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 628 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the infection tally in the state rose to 1,81,004 on Friday, while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,814, a medical bulletin said.

On Thursday, 566 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Punjab is seeing an upswing in fresh coronavirus cases and is among five states which have been asked by the Centre to focus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases.

SBS Nagar saw a maximum 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 80, Ludhiana 75, Jalandhar 66, among others.

A total of 255 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,70,968, the bulletin said.

There are 16 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 78 are on oxygen support, it said.

Over 27,000 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Friday. So far, 49,53,750 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added. PTI CHS SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021