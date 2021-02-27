Left Menu

Honduras to receive first COVAX vaccine shipment in March

Honduras will begin receiving nearly 430,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in March through the World Health Organization's (WHO) global COVAX program for poor and middle-income countries, the Honduran health minister said on Friday.

Honduras will begin receiving nearly 430,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in March through the World Health Organization's (WHO) global COVAX program for poor and middle-income countries, the Honduran health minister said on Friday. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez had asked the WHO to make the Central American nation a priority for COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two recent hurricanes that pummeled the already weak economy.

Eventually, the vaccines via COVAX are meant to inoculate nearly 2 million of the 9.5 million inhabitants in the small Central American country, where more than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19. The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots. "I have been notified by the COVAX mechanism that we are going to receive 428,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the third week of March until May," Health Minister Laura Flores told television channel HCH.

Honduras began vaccinations for healthcare workers after receiving a donation from Israel of 5,000 Moderna vaccines. The COVAX shipment will let the country continue vaccinating medical staff and move on to other priority groups, Flores said.

Honduras has also ordered 1.4 million AstraZeneca vaccines, which it expects to arrive in May, and has ordered 70,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

