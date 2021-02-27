Left Menu

Brazil looks to import more AstraZeneca vaccine to head off local production snags

Maurício Zuma, who heads the Fiocruz unit that produces vaccines, said it was still aiming to produce 110 million doses in the second half of the year, but that the complexity of the production and regulatory process in Brazil could stifle those plans. As a result, he said it was exploring alternatives such as importing more active ingredients or ready doses.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 27-02-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 03:40 IST
Brazil looks to import more AstraZeneca vaccine to head off local production snags

Brazil's biomedical institute Fiocruz has begun talks with AstraZeneca Plc over alternative COVID-19 vaccine sources in case of possible issues surrounding the local production of the shot, a director told Reuters on Friday. Maurício Zuma, who heads the Fiocruz unit that produces vaccines, said it was still aiming to produce 110 million doses in the second half of the year, but that the complexity of the production and regulatory process in Brazil could stifle those plans.

As a result, he said it was exploring alternatives such as importing more active ingredients or ready doses. The AstraZeneca shot was supposed to be the central pillar of Brazil's vaccination campaign, starting with imports and later moving to domestic production, but its rollout has been hit by snags.

"To produce the vaccine here is a whole process," he said. "We think we can have vaccines ready by the end of the third quarter, but whether we manage to deliver them will depend on regulatory questions." Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, has come under increasing criticism for being slow and for making onerous demands on vaccine producers.

"We know that we are going to have mishaps in a process that would usually take years,” Zuma added. AstraZeneca has agreed to transfer the technology for the active ingredient in its COVID-19 vaccine to Fiocruz to allow for complete local production. But the agreement is yet to be signed due to the complexity of the deal, Zuma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021