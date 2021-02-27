Left Menu

Czechs impose the tightest lockdown amid UK variant surge

PTI | Prague | Updated: 27-02-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 03:58 IST
Czechs impose the tightest lockdown amid UK variant surge

With new infections soaring due to a highly contagious coronavirus variant and hospitals filling up, one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union is facing the inevitable: the tightest lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

The Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday the new series of measures is necessary “to protect the lives of our citizens.” “We have to do it prevent a total collapse of our hospitals,” Babis said. “If we don't do it, the whole world will watch Bergamo in the Czech Republic.” He acknowledged his government made mistakes in dealing with the pandemic in the past but called on the Czechs to abide by the rules that are becoming effective on Monday for three weeks with a goal “to stop the virus and return to normalcy.” Among the strictest restrictions, the government is set to limit free movement of people by not allowing them to travel to other counties unless the go to work or have to take care about their relatives.

“If it's possible, stay at home,” Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said. Hamacek said the measure will be enforced by police and military forces.

If people go out for sports or just a walk, they should not leave their municipality. Further measures include the closure of nursery schools and schools for children with disabilities that until now have remained open.

Also, only the stores with essential goods will remain open. “It's not the best timing, it is in fact late,” Jan Konvalinka, a biochemist and vice-rector of Prague's Charles University, told Czech public radio. “But better late than never, we have to stop it somehow.” Konvalinka is a member of a group of scientists who have urged the government to immediately apply strict restrictions to reduce the number of new daily infections to 1,000 confirmed cases. It was 14,457 on Thursday, some 2,750 more than a week earlier.

Health Minister Jan Blatny said the new cases might likely surge to some 20,000 a day in next week before the new measures make an impact.

Blatny said people will have to wear face coverings outdoor in towns and cities all the time and also at work.

Amid a surge of the variant first identified in the U.K., of the 7,176 COVID-19 patients in Czech hospitals on Thursday, a record 1,531 needed intensive care.

Another potentially dangerous variant first detected in South Africa has also been confirmed in the country this week.

To help the struggling health system and prevent a collapse, the government has been discussing with Germany and Poland an option to send Czech COVID-19 patients to their hospitals for treatment as the local clinics are reaching their limits. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 68.83 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 11 to 99.94 on Thursday, the worst per-capita rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The nation of 10.7 million has had over 1.2 million confirmed cases with almost 20,000 deaths.

In an attempt to boost the vaccination program, the Czech Republic has approached EU nations and others asking them for vaccines for which they don't have immediate use. Babis said France has agreed to send 100,000 doses by the middle of March. Some 5,000 Moderna doses have been donated by Israel, a close ally. The Czechs had administered 623,820 shots by Thursday.

The government will also start to require mass of employees in companies and extend the required quarantine from 10 to 14 days to address the specifics of the new variants that are more infectious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Confer...

WRAPUP 3-Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death - U.S.

Saudi Arabias de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared...

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021