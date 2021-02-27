Left Menu

Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals linked to reduced COVID-19 severity: Study

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:15 IST
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals linked to reduced COVID-19 severity: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Increased levels of a protein, which humans have inherited from Neanderthals, are associated with reduced disease severity in COVID-19 patients, according to a study that may lead to the development of new therapeutics against the novel coronavirus infection.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday, noted that the protein OAS1 is linked to a less severe disease requiring ventilation and reduced mortality among COVID-19 patients, and may help develop potential therapies to treat those infected with the virus.

''Our analysis shows evidence that OAS1 has a protective effect against COVID-19 susceptibility and severity,'' explained Brent Richards, study senior author from Lady Davis Institute (LDI) in Canada.

''This is a very exciting development in the race to identify potential therapies to treat patients because there are already therapies in pre-clinical development that boost OAS1 and could be explored for their effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection,'' Richards said.

In the study, the scientists explored proteins detectable in the blood as a potential drug target against COVID-19. However, the researchers said they faced several hurdles in determining which proteins play a causal role in disease progression, and which were influenced by COVID-19 itself or other confounding factors.

Applying the latest technology for isolating and measuring hundreds of circulating proteins at once, along with genetic analyses, they found that increase in OAS1 levels was associated with reduced COVID-19 death or ventilation, hospitalization, and susceptibility in up to 14,134 COVID-19 cases and 1.2 million controls.

When they measured levels of this protein in 504 patients with different COVID-19 outcomes, they found that its increased levels in post-infection patients were linked to protection against very severe COVID-19, hospitalization, and susceptibility.

''The protective effect was particularly large such that we observed a 50 percent decrease in the odds of very severe COVID-19 per standard deviation increase in OAS1 circulating levels,'' said Sirui Zhou, study co-author from LDI.

''Interestingly, for non-African peoples, this protective effect is likely inherited from a Neanderthal-derived form of OAS1 called p46,'' Zhou added.

The scientists believe this form of OAS1 likely emerged in people of European ancestry through interbreeding with Neanderthals tens of thousands of years ago.

They said the protein is now detectable in more than thirty percent of people of European descent. According to the researchers, this form of the protein may have likely served as protection against earlier pandemics.

They call for further studies on medications that trigger increased OAS1 levels for their effect on COVID-19 outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...

Centre reviews fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in states, UTs; emphasises on effective surveillance

In view of a surge in active cases of COVID-19 in some of the states and Union Territories, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries of states and UTs and stressed on the need for ...

Biden vows to hold Riyadh accountable after Khashoggi report released

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he will hold Saudi Arabia accountable after the government released a report revealing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. ...

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021