COVID-19: 243 new cases, three more fatalities recorded in Delhi

Delhi recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,909, according to the data shared by the city health department.This is the fourth successive day when the count of daily cases have stood at 200-mark or beyond.On Friday, 256 COVID-19 cases were registered, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while on Thursday and Wednesday the count stood at 220 and 200, respectively.On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been below 200, according to official data.Delhi had recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases on January 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:38 IST
Delhi recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,909, according to the data shared by the city health department.

This is the fourth successive day when the count of daily cases have stood at 200-mark or beyond.

On Friday, 256 COVID-19 cases were registered, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while on Thursday and Wednesday the count stood at 220 and 200, respectively.

On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been below 200, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases on January 28. From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from, 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, it said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 243 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent, authorities said, adding the infection tally in the city has risen to 6,39,092. These new cases came out of the 67,484 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 45,873 RT-PCR tests and 21,611 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases rose to 1,307 from 1,231 the previous day, it said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Saturday rose to 627 from 574 on Friday, it said, adding over 6.26 lakh people have recovered. On Thursday, no fatality was registered, the fourth time the single-day fatality count was nil this month. On February 9, 13 and 17 too, the death count was zero.

On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital for the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

