Tokyo reports 329 new coronavirus cases on Sunday - media

Tokyo reports 329 new coronavirus cases on Sunday - mediaReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:09 IST
Tokyo reported 329 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, national broadcaster NHK said, for a slight decrease from the prevous day's figure of 337.
Japan lifted a state of emergency in six prefectures a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures.
