Kerala logs 3,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 fatalities

Kerala reported 3,254 new positive cases and 15 COVID-19-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total affected in the state to 10,59,752 and the death toll to 4197.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said no person, returned from the UK, had been tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

So far, the total number of infected UK returnees in the southern state was 94.

Among them, 11 people were earlier found infected with the new strain of virus, she said.

She further said the southern state has tested62,769 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.18 per cent.

Till now, 1,14, 76,284samples have been tested in the state so far.

''Among those found infected today, 88 reached the state from outside while 2,979 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 166 are yet to be traced,'' the minister said, adding that as many as 21 health workers were also among the infected.

Meanwhile, 4,333people have recovered from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of cured in the state to 10,05,497.

Currently, there are 49,420 people under treatment in the state.

There are 2,11,044 people under observation in the state out of which 7,315 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two regions were removed from the list of hotspots in the state and no regions were added to it on Sunday.

Currently, there are 367 hotspots in the state, the minister added in a statement.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)