Fauci says of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: 'I would take it'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:46 IST
Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept whatever version was available.
"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
