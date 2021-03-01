Mexico registers more than 185,000 coronavirus deaths, one year after first cases

Mexico registered another 458 coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, bringing its overall death toll to 185,715, according to health ministry data, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 2,810 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,086,938 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

