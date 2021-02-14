Mexico reports 9,741 new coronavirus cases, 1,214 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 9,741 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 1,214 more fatalities, bringing its total to 1,988,695 infections and 173,771 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

