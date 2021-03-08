Left Menu

In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests

New cases in Tokyo have averaged around 250 over the past seven days compared with several days of more than 2,000 in early January. Each vending machine holds about 60 testing kits which sell for 4,500 yen ($40).

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:05 IST
In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In Japan, convenience is king, and getting tested for COVID-19 can be highly inconvenient. Part of the solution, as it is for a range of daily necessities in Tokyo, has become the humble vending machine.

Eager to conserve manpower and hospital resources, the government conducts just 40,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, a quarter of its capacity, restricting them to people who are quite symptomatic or have had a high chance of being infected. That's led the public to rely heavily on private clinics or buying PCR tests by other means.

Vending machines selling test kits offer consumers the option of avoiding crowded clinics or having to wait for an appointment, said Hideki Takemura, director of the Laketown Takenoko Ear Nose and Throat Clinic which has set up seven machines in the greater Tokyo area. "Japan was conducting a ridiculously low number of PCR tests and as a result, more and more people couldn't tell whether they had a cold or the coronavirus," Takemura told Reuters. "Without PCR tests, no diagnosis is possible and I really felt we had to do more so that people could be diagnosed early and isolate early."

Takemura said there was a huge response from the public when the machines were first deployed and some needed to be emptied of money twice a day. Demand has since ebbed somewhat as the third wave of cases subsided amid a state of emergency. New cases in Tokyo have averaged around 250 over the past seven days compared with several days of more than 2,000 in early January.

Each vending machine holds about 60 testing kits which sell for 4,500 yen ($40). Customers then mail off a saliva sample for processing. "As a medical worker, I'd be very happy if the number of tests decreases along with cases," Takemura said.

Japan has about 4.1 million vending machines in operation, the most in the world per capita, according to a trade group. In addition to vending machines, PCR tests have become increasingly available to the public via sales at drugstores or over the internet.

($1 = 108.3800 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: In 'love' with same girl, two cousins commit suicide

Two cousins suspected to be in love with the same girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthans Bundi district, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Gudla village on Sunday night and they have ident...

Restoration of statehood, assembly polls in J&K our priority: JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said the priority of his party was restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the union territory as only the countrys Parliament or the Supreme Court co...

Thailand to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated travellers

Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said on Monday.Vaccinations must be administere...

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021