6th Mega-Health camp in Parliament House Annexe inaugurated

Special Health awareness camps are organised at the medical centre housed in the Parliament House Annexe from time to time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:33 IST
He added that we have to make Vaccination a Jan Andolanby increasing awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviours and also about COVID Vaccination. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

The 6th Mega-Health camp in Parliament House Annexe for super-specialist consultations for Parliamentarians was inaugurated today by Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha in the presence of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ShriPralhadVenkatesh Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, ShriHarivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, RajyaSabha and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

On the health facilities being provided at Parliament House Annexe Medical Centre round the year, the Union Health Minister said, "Health is an important subject for all. Services of specialists from various specialities are available along with the provision for laboratory investigations, X-ray and ultrasound facilities. In the camps organised during the last few years, a large number of beneficiaries which included MPs, Ex MPs, their family members and other staff members availed themselves of services at the Medical Centre. In-house arrangements have also been made for COVID testing and COVID Vaccine administration this year."

Speaking on the rising COVID cases in India, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Only a few states account for more than 80% of the rising cases. The negligence towards COVID appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind the rising cases. It is important to ascertain that COVID Appropriate behaviour is followed even after the vaccine is available". He added that we have to make Vaccination a Jan Andolanby increasing awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviours and also about COVID Vaccination. The total vaccination doses are nearing 3 Crore and the vaccination drive is rapidly catching up, he stated.

Special Health awareness camps are organised at the medical centre housed in the Parliament House Annexe from time to time. The camps were organized in the preceding years since 2004 (2004, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2019).

Apart from usual services, Specialised Super Specialist consultations are being offered to members of parliament including Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Gastroenterology. Also, additional Ayush services and nutritional services are offered.

In the camp held in December 2019, almost 240 members of parliament availed themselves of the services. In today's Mega Health Camp, Super speciality services in Cardiology, Cardiovascular Surgery and Pulmonology with specialists from AIIMS have been introduced.

Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of LokSabha, Ms Abhasinghyaduvanshi, Addl Secretary, LokSabha, ShriJagdish Kumar, AddlSecy, RajyaSabha, Dr RandeepGuleria, Director, AIIMS, Ms ArtiAhuja, Addl Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Alok Saxena and other senior officers were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

