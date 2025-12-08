Tragic Nightclub Fire: Hunt for Luthra Brothers Intensifies
A massive fire at Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub resulted in 25 fatalities. The Goa Police are intensifying their search for nightclub owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Currently, several other managers have been detained, and efforts are ongoing in Delhi to locate the Luthra brothers.
On Monday, a Goa Police team reached the residence of the Luthra brothers, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, following a devastating fire that claimed 25 lives. The incident has triggered a massive manhunt for the brothers, who were absent from their Delhi home.
This tragedy, which occurred on Saturday night, primarily resulted in the deaths of the nightclub's staff members. As the investigation deepens, the police are actively trying to understand the whereabouts of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra by interrogating their family and exploring potential hideouts.
Several key personnel, including the club's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, have been arrested, while the Delhi Police have launched a city-wide search to aid their Goa counterparts.
