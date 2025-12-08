EU Official Condemns US Meddling in European Political Affairs

In a stern warning to the United States, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that European citizens alone should determine their political leadership, decrying any external influence. Costa's comments were a sharp response to the Trump administration's latest national security strategy, which portrays European allies as vulnerable while subtly endorsing far-right factions.

Speaking at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, Costa delineated the boundaries of US involvement, stressing that the strategy's depiction of Europe as an ally does not extend to meddling in its domestic politics. He criticized the narrative that challenges European free speech and migration policies, which the strategy suggests could lead to a 'civilizational erasure' jeopardizing their reliability as partners.

As the US seeks to conclude Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine, Costa highlighted that stable relations with Russia cannot occur while it poses a security threat. He underlined European leaders' warnings that Russia could launch further attacks in the coming years if it prevails over Ukraine. Therefore, the strategy's intent, according to Costa, is not a lasting peace but merely a strategic stalemate with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)