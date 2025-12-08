EU Official Condemns US Meddling in European Political Affairs
European Council President Antonio Costa criticized the US for its new national security strategy, which he claims suggests European allies are weak and supports far-right parties. Costa insists only European citizens should decide their leaders, rejecting US interference. The strategy indicates US aims to end hostilities in Ukraine and stabilize relations with Russia.
In a stern warning to the United States, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that European citizens alone should determine their political leadership, decrying any external influence. Costa's comments were a sharp response to the Trump administration's latest national security strategy, which portrays European allies as vulnerable while subtly endorsing far-right factions.
Speaking at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, Costa delineated the boundaries of US involvement, stressing that the strategy's depiction of Europe as an ally does not extend to meddling in its domestic politics. He criticized the narrative that challenges European free speech and migration policies, which the strategy suggests could lead to a 'civilizational erasure' jeopardizing their reliability as partners.
As the US seeks to conclude Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine, Costa highlighted that stable relations with Russia cannot occur while it poses a security threat. He underlined European leaders' warnings that Russia could launch further attacks in the coming years if it prevails over Ukraine. Therefore, the strategy's intent, according to Costa, is not a lasting peace but merely a strategic stalemate with Moscow.
