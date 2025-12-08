Left Menu

EU Official Condemns US Meddling in European Political Affairs

European Council President Antonio Costa criticized the US for its new national security strategy, which he claims suggests European allies are weak and supports far-right parties. Costa insists only European citizens should decide their leaders, rejecting US interference. The strategy indicates US aims to end hostilities in Ukraine and stabilize relations with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:48 IST
EU Official Condemns US Meddling in European Political Affairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a stern warning to the United States, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized that European citizens alone should determine their political leadership, decrying any external influence. Costa's comments were a sharp response to the Trump administration's latest national security strategy, which portrays European allies as vulnerable while subtly endorsing far-right factions.

Speaking at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, Costa delineated the boundaries of US involvement, stressing that the strategy's depiction of Europe as an ally does not extend to meddling in its domestic politics. He criticized the narrative that challenges European free speech and migration policies, which the strategy suggests could lead to a 'civilizational erasure' jeopardizing their reliability as partners.

As the US seeks to conclude Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine, Costa highlighted that stable relations with Russia cannot occur while it poses a security threat. He underlined European leaders' warnings that Russia could launch further attacks in the coming years if it prevails over Ukraine. Therefore, the strategy's intent, according to Costa, is not a lasting peace but merely a strategic stalemate with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025