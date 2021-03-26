Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases

The Philippine health ministry on Friday logged 9,838 new coronavirus infections, its highest number of new daily cases.

The country has seen record new cases in three of the past five days, while the infections reported in the past 10 days accounted for a tenth of its total of 702,856 cases.

The ministry said deaths have increased to 13,149, after 54 more casualties were recorded on Friday.

