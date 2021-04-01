Left Menu

J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 mln doses ruined

J&J said it has met its commitment to deliver more than 20 million doses of its single-shot vaccine by the end of March in the United States. In addition to contracting with Emergent Biosolutions to produce the vaccine drug substance, J&J tapped Catalent Inc to handle the final stage - called fill and finish.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 07:00 IST
J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 mln doses ruined

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions, and said the batch did not advance to the final fill-and-finish stage.

J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The New York Times reported that about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source. The Times said that workers had conflated ingredients for the J&J vaccine and a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc, which is produced at the same plant, several weeks ago.

The manufacturing misstep follows manufacturing issues at J&J, which is seen as one of the most important COVID-19 vaccines globally, because its vaccine is a single dose and requires relatively little special handling. J&J said manufacturing was on track. J&J did not directly respond to a question about the number of doses ruined, only responding with a statement saying that the batch being produced at Emergent Biosolutions' site in Baltimore did not meet quality standards and did not advance to the fill-and-finish stage, which is handled by another company.

J&J said the problem at the Emergent Biosolutions plant, which is not yet authorized to produce the drug substance for the vaccine, was identified and addressed with Emergent and shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. J&J said it was sending more people to supervise manufacturing at the plant. News of the setback comes at a time when the Biden administration has been trying to accelerate shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. states.

Last month, the Biden administration said it was exploring ways to increase manufacturing of J&J's vaccine, as the expected levels of early doses were less than it hoped at the time. J&J said it has met its commitment to deliver more than 20 million doses of its single-shot vaccine by the end of March in the United States.

In addition to contracting with Emergent Biosolutions to produce the vaccine drug substance, J&J tapped Catalent Inc to handle the final stage - called fill and finish. Johnson & Johnson faced some manufacturing issues earlier in the year.

A European Union official in early March told Reuters that Johnson & Johnson told the bloc it was facing supply issues that might complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year. Emergent, which is a manufacturing partner to both J&J and AstraZeneca, referred to J&J's statement when contacted for comment.

Astrazeneca, whose vaccine is not yet authorized in the U.S., said: "We are aware of the reports regarding the facility and we understand Emergent is investigating the matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

Health authorities in Chinas southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar.Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mas...

TMC worker stabbed to death in Bengal's Keshpur, 7 arrested

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, police said.Uttam Dolui, 48, was at a local club in Hariharpur i...

Indian envoy, Alabama guv discuss expanding economic partnership

Indias top diplomat held a virtual meeting with Alabama Governor during which they discussed expanding the economic and commercial partnership with India.Wonderful interaction with Governor Kay Ivey on the opportunities to expand Indias par...

Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak.Queensland Premier An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021