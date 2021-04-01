Left Menu

South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital "vaccine passports"

South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:09 IST
South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital "vaccine passports"

South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month. "The introduction of a vaccine passport or 'Green Pass' will only allow those who have been vaccinated to experience the recovery to their daily lives," Chung told a government meeting, adding the app uses blockchain technology to prevent counterfeit.

The adoption of vaccine passports has proved controversial in many countries. While China and a few other countries have already introduced certificates and the European Union has bowed to pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries to do so, other countries have faced strong opposition to the concept. South Korea on Thursday expanded its vaccine rollout, starting vaccinations of the general public aged 75 and older with the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. More than 86% of the 3.5 million people in that age group have said they plan to get the shot.

Around 877,000 first doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The KDCA reported 551 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the country's total infections to 103,639, with 1,735 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maguire nets after Stones' mistake, England beats Poland 2-1

When John Stones gave the ball away to concede an equalizer, Harry Maguire was quick to reassure his England central defensive partner.Keep going, Maguire recalled saying, and we will get the win, And so they did against Poland with Stones...

Ellyse Perry goes past Suzie Bates to make most T20I appearances

Australia women all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Thursday overtook New Zealands Suzie Bates to play the most number of matches in T20I format men or women. As Perry took the field to play the third and final T20I of the three-match series agains...

Myanmar aid workers arrested, intimidated, hurt, Red Cross says

Myanmar Red Cross workers have been arrested, intimidated and injured on the front lines as they tried to treat mounting civilian casualties, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday. The agency ...

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, items worth over Rs 110cr confiscated so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drug, and other goods after the assembly polls were notified with several agencies confiscating items worth over Rs 110 crore, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021