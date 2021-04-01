Left Menu

India launches biggest vaccination drive yet against a surging coronavirus

Adding to the pressure on the government, the daily rise in cases has quadrupled in the space of a month as most of India has reopened for business and travel curbs have been lifted. "The situation is going from bad to worse" V.K. Paul, the top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said this week.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:32 IST
India launches biggest vaccination drive yet against a surging coronavirus
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said. The world's second-most populous country aims to immunize 400 million people after expanding the program, which had been restricted to the over-60s and people with serious health conditions, said a government official.

"Our requirement is 400 million people to be vaccinated. That is our minimum requirement, our target," the source, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters. "Right now we are dealing with an emergency situation. Whatever we have, we will use it," the source said.

Anxious people lined up early at New Delhi's Max hospital to get shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines. "We have been saying from the beginning, everywhere and on social media, that please open up the vaccination programme, let everyone get it and be free from tension," said Madhav Singh Rathore, 53, a salesman at a clothes store, who sat among a line of people waiting to get the injection.

India kicked off its inoculation program in January focused on health workers and then the elderly, saying it wanted to cover the most vulnerable first. 'FROM BAD TO WORSE'

It also shipped millions of doses of the vaccine to neighbouring countries and then across the world as part of a diplomatic initiative to win friends, but of late this has prompted criticism that people at home were being neglected. Adding to the pressure on the government, the daily rise in cases has quadrupled in the space of a month as most of India has reopened for business and travel curbs have been lifted.

"The situation is going from bad to worse" V.K. Paul, the top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said this week. Data released by the health ministry on Thursday showed 72,330 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since Oct. 11. Deaths stand at 162,927.

India's overall caseload stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-worst affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil. Despite the second wave of infections, hundreds of Hindu devotees gathered on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern town of Haridwar to take a holy dip on the first day of a month-long 'Kumbh Mela or the pitcher festival.

"Mother Ganga will protect us and destroy all the negative impact of COVID-19 in the world. However, we should be cautious and take precautions," said Sunanda, a devotee. Local authorities have said anyone coming from the 12 states where cases are rising will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to bathe in the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo starts 14 new flights under Udan scheme

IndiGo on Thursday said it has started 14 new flights under regional connectivity scheme Udan from March 28 onwards.In a press release, the carrier said it has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubane...

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March: Finance Ministry.

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March Finance Ministry....

Dada Saheb Phalke award for megastar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu ...

People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance "red card": PM

Drawing a football analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed the people of Assam have shown the red card to the Congress-led Grand Alliance in the state.He also accused the previous Congress governments of being mute spectat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021