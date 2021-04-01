With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499
Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.
Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 242, followed by 139 in Kota and 123 in Udaipur, the report said.
One death each was reported from Churu, Kota, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, it said.
The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 9,563. So far, 3,22,114 people have recovered from COVID-19, the report said.
Vaccination for people in the age group of 49-59 began in the state on Thursday. A total of 2.09 crore people will be vaccinated in this age group.
