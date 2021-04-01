South African coronavirus variant found in Ukraine - health minister

South African coronavirus variant found in Ukraine - health ministerReuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:39 IST
Ukraine has confirmed some cases of the novel coronavirus variant that was first discovered in South Africa, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.
"In two of our regions the South African strain of coronavirus has been found," he told a local TV channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
