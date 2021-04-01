Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.

''This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achieved in a day. The state has set up 3,295 centres to carry out vaccination at mass level,'' the official from state health department said.

The state on Thursday started giving vaccine to the people above 45 years of age.

Up to Wednesday,only healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people above 45 years of age but with co-morbidities were being given the vaccines.

''Pune district ranked first with the vaccination of 57,000 people on the very first day of the drive. In Mumbai, over 50,000 people got the vaccine, '' he added.

