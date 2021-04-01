Mumbai: Use of masks, gloves mandatory for home-quarantined patients

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body has made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients.

In a new set of guidelines issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

''The patient must have a pulse oxymeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc to be used during home isolation,'' said the guidelines.

Asymptomatic patients, mild symptomatic patients with no co-morbidities and less than 100 F fever and oxygen saturation above 95 as well as elderly and patients with co- morbidities but no symptoms are to be home-quarantined.

Such patients should have the facility for self- isolation and also for quarantining family contacts.

There should be a separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the patient in home isolation, the guidelines said.

A patient under home isolation will stand ''discharged'' after 10 days of symptom onset (or date of sampling, for asymptomatic cases). He or she must not have fever for three consecutive days and oxygen saturation should be above 95.

''Thereafter, the patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor health for further seven days,'' the guidelines said.

After the period of home isolation is over, there is no need for a fresh COVID-19 test.

