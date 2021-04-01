Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 2,790 fresh cases, 9 deaths

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily count so far this year, while nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department.The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent, while 11 more people succumbed to the pathogen.The total number of cases stood at 6,65,220 on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:58 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 2,790 fresh cases, 9 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily count so far this year, while nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent, while 11 more people succumbed to the pathogen.

The total number of cases stood at 6,65,220 on Thursday. Over 6.43 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The city recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

It reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24 last year.

On December 8 last year, the city recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the health department, nine more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,036.

The number of active cases rose to 10,498 from 8,838 on Wednesday.

A total of 78,073 tests -- 47,026 RT-PCR tests and 31,047 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 5,698 from 5,196 a day ago. The number of containment zones climbed to 2,183 from 2,009 on Wednesday, it added.

The total number of cases as on January 1 stood at over 6.25 lakh and that of fatalities at 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the number of daily cases began to rise again in March and has been steadily increasing since then.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the ''sudden rise'' in the number of cases to people turning complacent and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they have said, adding that the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and the COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021