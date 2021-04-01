COVID-19: Delhi records 2,790 fresh cases, 9 deaths

Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily count so far this year, while nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Advertisement

Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent, while 11 more people succumbed to the pathogen.

The total number of cases stood at 6,65,220 on Thursday. Over 6.43 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The city recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

It reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24 last year.

On December 8 last year, the city recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the health department, nine more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,036.

The number of active cases rose to 10,498 from 8,838 on Wednesday.

A total of 78,073 tests -- 47,026 RT-PCR tests and 31,047 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 5,698 from 5,196 a day ago. The number of containment zones climbed to 2,183 from 2,009 on Wednesday, it added.

The total number of cases as on January 1 stood at over 6.25 lakh and that of fatalities at 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the number of daily cases began to rise again in March and has been steadily increasing since then.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the ''sudden rise'' in the number of cases to people turning complacent and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they have said, adding that the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and the COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)